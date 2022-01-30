Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Drops By 34.2%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:MTR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

