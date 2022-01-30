Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Drops By 42.9%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY remained flat at $$35.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

