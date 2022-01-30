Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Expands By 237.2%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. 133,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,442. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

