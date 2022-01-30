Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Increases By 178.3%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the December 31st total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of NMMC stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,307. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

