Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Grows By 300.0%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPLU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEPLU traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

