Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Increases By 155.9%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,300 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the December 31st total of 328,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 102,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.