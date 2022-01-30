Short Interest in Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Increases By 200.0%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

PXXLF stock remained flat at $$5.83 during trading on Friday. Poxel has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

