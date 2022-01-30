Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Grows By 160.0%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Shares of SFRRF remained flat at $$4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Sandfire Resources has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

