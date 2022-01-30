Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Rises By 210.6%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 210.6% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Scion Tech Growth I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 162,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

