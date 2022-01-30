Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases By 236.5%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHZHY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 268,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

