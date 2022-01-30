Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases By 236.5%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SHZHY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 268,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $26.71.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.