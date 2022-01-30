Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Grows By 214.3%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BICEY stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Société BIC has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

