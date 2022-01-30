Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Grows By 214.3%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BICEY stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Société BIC has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.
Société BIC Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.