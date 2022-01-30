Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Drops By 45.7%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPKKY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 52,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.