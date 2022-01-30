Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Increases By 175.8%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 12,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,911. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

