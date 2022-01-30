Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Decreases By 48.4%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

