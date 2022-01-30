Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Drops By 36.8%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

UPTDU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

