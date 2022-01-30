Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Declines By 62.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of WB opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

