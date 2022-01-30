Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Declines By 62.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of WB opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
