Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Expands By 556.0%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 556.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Zhangmen Education has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $164.16.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.75 million for the quarter.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

