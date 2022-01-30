Showcase (SHO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,642.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $126,533.98 and approximately $7,642.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Showcase has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

