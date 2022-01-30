Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $42,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGML traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 250,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,960. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGML. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.