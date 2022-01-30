Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $33.57 on Friday. Sika has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.80.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

