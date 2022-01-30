Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $15,836,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.