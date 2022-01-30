Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

