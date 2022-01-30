Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $280,058.22

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $280,058.22 and $3,487.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00092875 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

