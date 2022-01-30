SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMCE stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,283,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,198. SMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc is focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology companies. The company was founded by Ralph Tashjian and Will Bronson on January 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

