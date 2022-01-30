SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMCE stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,283,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,198. SMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
SMC Entertainment Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.