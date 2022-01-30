Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 338.4% in January

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 338.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Snam has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

