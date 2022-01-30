Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DNAB remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Friday. 558,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $11,148,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $8,521,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

