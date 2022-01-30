Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SOPA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 239,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,784. Society Pass has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

