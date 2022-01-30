SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GIGE traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period.

