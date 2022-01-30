SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 4.9%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 292,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 74,830,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

