SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $310.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $385.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.96.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

