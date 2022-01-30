Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -858.60, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

