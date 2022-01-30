SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 118,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 165,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

