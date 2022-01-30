Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

