Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Down 4.8%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 60,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,341,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,683,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 162,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

