SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 249.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 236,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,490,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

