Stakenet Reaches One Day Volume of $92,348.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $92,348.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00241813 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006784 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007327 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,657,736 coins and its circulating supply is 124,118,699 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

