Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

