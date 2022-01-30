Stephen Bowler Buys 3,093 Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler acquired 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £463.95 ($625.94).

Shares of IGas Energy stock opened at GBX 14.03 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. IGas Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.60 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.51).

Get IGas Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.