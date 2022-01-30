Stifel Nicolaus Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $83.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.52.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,716,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

