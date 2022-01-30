Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) to “Buy”

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($134.09) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Vinci stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Vinci has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

