STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

