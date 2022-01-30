Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,167 shares during the quarter. DiaMedica Therapeutics comprises 0.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMAC stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

