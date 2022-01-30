Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,466 shares during the period. Affimed comprises about 3.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 25.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 39.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $378.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

