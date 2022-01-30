Stonepine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Synlogic comprises about 1.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.86 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

