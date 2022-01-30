Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

