Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.
SYK stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.50. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.
In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
