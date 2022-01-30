Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

SYK stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.50. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

