Sumokoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $34,886.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,284,906 coins and its circulating supply is 41,584,906 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

