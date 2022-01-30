SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

