Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.