Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.47 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and $644,625.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.77 or 0.06818025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00065793 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 145.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,849,423 coins and its circulating supply is 342,602,032 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

